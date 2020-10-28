Editor:
Regarding “Our View: Parsing the Congressional Races” [Editorial, Oct. 15], why would the editorial claim that in the 10th District, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton is “seldom being much of a visible presence in her district”?
This is pure nonsense.
I can attest to the fact that any time I had wanted to see her before the pandemic, she and her reliable staff were available and helpful.
Since the pandemic, Rep. Wexton has held numerous Zoom town halls across her district and, just in the last year, I have personally participated in at least four and we had conversations back and forth.
Juxtapose that with Wexton’s predecessor, Republican Barbara Comstock, who was never seen or heard from in her last two years.
Furthermore, how is Aliscia Andrews “impressive”? As a resident of the 10th District, I have never seen nor heard from her and. And is she the same person who in a recent debate was quoted as saying that it is a “downright lie” that voting by mail is safe and secure? Now that’s impressive? In fact, the head of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, has voted four years by mail.
Fariborz Fatemi, McLean
