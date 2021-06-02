[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: You can imagine my surprise last week when I opened my mailbox to find a 17-page insult mailed to me at what, I presume, was my own expense.
This insult– a political mailer on official House of Delegates letterhead, with his Alexandria City Hall office as a return address – came from Del. Mark Levine. Though he has sent similar letters in the past, what I found galling about this one was the blatant use of taxpayer resources to campaign.
While ostensibly a legislative update from Richmond (that vainly strove to frame his paltry accomplishments this session as central to the survival of the commonwealth) the letter was a laughably transparent effort by Del. Levine to remind everyone that he is (bizarrely) running for two separate offices, and to ask for political support.
I am far from the only 45th House District resident outraged by this misuse of public funds, and I am disappointed (but wholly unsurprised) that the delegate doesn’t know better.
Del. Levine asks for us to vote for him twice but on June 8, I think I’d rather vote once, for Elizabeth Bennett-Parker. She has been an effective, ethical leader for us in Alexandria, and I know that in Richmond she will continue to lead with the integrity we expect from those in the public’s service. Jesse O’Connell, Alexandria
