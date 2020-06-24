Editor: The idea that our students can be “learning and successful” from home, as new Superintendent Francisco Durán was quoted in a recent Sun Gazette article, is highly unrealistic, especially for younger children.
School-system leaders have proved to be unprepared to communicate and work effectively with families in the best of times, despite their boasting that they spend $20,000 per student annually. COVID-19 has exacerbated the inequity that underlies the decisions they make – decisions that affect not only the affluent population to which they appear to cater primarily, but also the lower-income residents of our county who may have little choice but to entrust their children to APS’s care.
Interim Superintendent Cintia Johnson’s messaging in May on the re-start of schools was not only discordant, but as a parent who is no substitute for a qualified teacher, I find this approach insensitive and unrealistic, especially for families with children who have special needs.
Durán provided a status update in early June that perpetuated the idea of at-home instruction. The decision to home-school is a personal and individual choice for each family – a choice that we consciously decided was not right for us. Our spirited and active children need the in-person contact that trained educators and their peers provide.
Regarding APS’ lessons at home, while they are within the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation that children over age 2 “limit screen use to no more than 1 hour or less per day of high-quality programming,” I wonder if any administrator at APS has attempted to pry a school-distributed device out of the hands of a depressed and/or special-needs child. Simply providing Internet access to all children is not a realistic solution.
As a student at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health halfway through earning my master’s in public health, I understand well the consequences we are trying to avoid by mitigating spread of COVID-19. But as a student of public health and history, I also fear that extending the suffering that disproportionately affects Virginians of lower socio-economic status will only exacerbate the toll that systemic racism takes on black, Hispanic and other minority populations in Arlington.
As Arlington taxpayers, we pay more and we expect more. Our elected officials promise us the best of the best because it’s “the Arlington Way.” Now, in a time of crisis, we implore them to deliver on that promise.
Stacey Viera, Arlington
