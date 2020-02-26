Editor: Imagine the year 2070. The National Football League darlings, the Washington Presidents, just won their fifth consecutive Super Bowl, and construction on a new stadium in Arlington is almost complete.
In the new facility, the community wants to honor past Washington sports teams by displaying their names from the rafters. Large banners roaring “Washington Nationals,” “Washington Capitals,” and “Washington Wizards” will wave, but there’s a concern: The discarded name “Washington Redskins” is deemed too offensive to show in the new stadium.
What’s the team owner to do?
There is a local parallel to such a situation.
In 2020, plans are underway to revitalize Jennie Dean Park. In the outfield of the new baseball field, the community wants to honor more than a dozen historic local ball teams by displaying pennants with their names. Pennants flashing “Green Machine,” “Jazzy Reds,” and “Arlington Quicksteps” will have prominent placement, but there’s a concern. But one name – “Ghetto Blacks” – may be too offensive to show in this community, where Jennie Dean Park was the only Arlington park open to African-Americans during segregation.
The difference here is that this historical African American community, Green Valley, has repeatedly said it’s wrong to deny the name – or existence – of this team while recognizing all the rest.
The “Ghetto Blacks” were named by the African-American ball players, and team uniforms featured the moniker. The Green Valley Civic Association, cognizant of a potential controversy, has repeatedly polled its meeting attendees and historical-committee members on the suitability of displaying this particular pennant. A common refrain from the public: “It’s what they were called!” When asked for a show of hands of who was in support of displaying the name, all were raised.
Interestingly, other names may be used with little afterthought. We anticipate other markers in the park may note the Negro Recreation Section of the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation, or reference the Negro league, of which the ball teams were comprised. Names may evoke different feelings among people. To some, the word “negro” may appear as an outdated reference to today’s “African-American.” To others, “negro” conjures up images of segregation, hatred and violence.
Denying a pennant for the Ghetto Blacks may make us feel righteous and progressive as an Arlington community, but it does little to advance us as a society.
In fairness to the ballplayers of that era, shouldn’t the team be given its due? In fairness to all of us, displaying this pennant may provide an opportunity to remember a world that was.
It also may remind us how much further we have to go.
Robin Stombler, Arlington
Stombler is chair of community affairs for the Green Valley Civic Association.
