Editor: We all find ourselves in a strange time. Self-quarantining. Isolating. Sanitizing. Staying home.
Strangely enough, these are all experiences or feelings that caregivers likely have done or felt on their journeys caring for a loved one or family member with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
Witnessing “window visits” to loved ones in care facilities is so thoughtful, but it can be absolutely devastating to family members whose loved one is in such a care facility. Moreover, “social distancing” is not an option for caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. COVID-19 has made a tough situation even worse for these thousands of caregivers, whether in a special facility or their own home.
What to do? Advocate!
I am an advocate volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association and I have frequently asked U.S. Rep. Don Beyer to support Alzheimer’s priorities over the last three years. He has been so supportive and very empathetic about my experience, and others we know. I thank him for his continued support.
Even in this time as our world faces COVID-19, Congress is taking into consideration the elderly and disabled with the Families First COVID-19 Act. For example, it includes provisions to increase funding for home-delivered meals, family services or even special medical treatment. Non-profits can qualify for loans and payroll protection to ensure they can continue providing support to so many people who are homebound and with caregivers. Many of those caregivers, through their nonprofit employers, will continue through Medicaid coverage as consultants or special contractors.
I am reaching out to let local residents know that the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help them through our 24/7 hotline at (800) 272-3900. Tips for caregivers during the crisis can be found at www.alz.org/COVID19.
L. Karen Darner, Arlington
