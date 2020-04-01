Editor: During these difficult times, a visit to the trails of Riverbend Park is a welcome respite from the restrictions and isolation we all are facing.
However, we are now finding that the thoughtless behavior of a few individuals is stressing difficult situations even further.
If you wish to visit the trails of Riverbend Park, we ask you to observe a few common courtesies and decency in doing so:
1. Be sure to maintain the CDC-recommended-distance guidelines of six feet from others to avoid the transmission of the corona virus.
2. Do NOT leave any litter in the park or on properties adjacent to the park. Take out everything you bring in. Riverbend Park staff is not available to clean up your litter on the trails, and it is highly discourteous to discard your litter on others’ property.
3. Park only in legal parking spaces along the streets. Do NOT park on anyone’s property or lawns or block any driveways.
4. Do NOT speed along the side streets adjacent to Riverbend Park. There are many pedestrians, pets and children walking these streets. We all have plenty of time on our hands right now, so slow down as a courtesy to other park visitors.
If we all can observe these common courtesies and decency, then we can continue to enjoy Riverbend Park’s trails as a refuge. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Hugh Morrow, Great Falls
