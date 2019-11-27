Editor: I may not know everything about what has happened with Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey, but I know enough to believe that he should resign from the board due to his breach of public trust (in holding back from the public and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority receipt of a $10,000 contribution from a union representing Metro employees) and his poor judgment in accepting that donation.
Getting himself into a position where he needs to claim personal bankruptcy contributes to my thoughts on his need to resign.
To me, the more subtle issues are political monopoly within the Beltway and the close association between Democrats and organized labor.
Democrats have largely monopolized power in Arlington for decades. This is somewhat true for most jurisdictions close to Washington. Accepting money from organized labor is a concern, considering the essential political monopoly AND the pathetic history of poor leadership, management and organized labor’s role in contributing to the poor maintenance at Metro (fixed-rail system) that led to deaths of riders and workers in the past 20 years.
Organized labor was a much a hindrance as the leadership was failing at WMATA. It took a death of a woman in 2016 to finally cause sufficient attention to bring in the National Transportation Safety Board. It was only after that that real fixes to Metro’s long standing and obvious maintenance failings began.
Before the 2016 fatality at L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, organized labor was never honest and progressive in recognizing the lack of maintenance as a major issue. Instead, most labor organizations representing Metro employees harped about Metro’s need to train employees to be able to perform higher-skilled jobs. I never read anything associated with those labor organizations that passionately proclaimed the huge infrastructure issues that were contributing to safety and good operation of Metro.
Kevin Chisholm, Arlington
