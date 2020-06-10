Editor: In response to Paul Gilbert’s commentary piece extolling NOVA Parks’ proposal to double the paved width of the W&OD Trail in Arlington, it’s worth noting that we already have a separate “dual” trail.
It’s the Four Mile Run Trail, which parallels the W&OD from Wilson Boulevard to North Carlin Springs Road – roughly one mile of the proposed two-mile stretch to be widened.
Occasionally on nice weekends, the W&OD does see increased recreational use. But the other 95 percent of the time, the W&OD’s traffic is light – even during the “rush” hours. Why? Because cyclists (and pedestrians) have many options, including the nearby Custis Trail, a more direct route for commuting to D.C..
Arlington’s bike network comprises 50 miles of off-street trails plus 77 miles of on-street facilities (bike lanes, boulevards and routes). Of those 77 miles, 40 are dedicated bike lanes.The Alliance for Biking and Walking’s benchmark for large cities averages 1.6 miles of bike facilities per square mile. At 4.9 miles per square mile, Arlington has more than three times that average.
Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which funds transportation projects, would fund what is essentially a recreation project in this case.
Gilbert’s claim that doubling pavement would “improve” stormwater runoff/flooding problems in a floodplain must be a joke. He knows that stormwater regulation applies to water quality, not volume control.
Case in point, NOVA Parks’ parking-lot expansion at Upton Hill Park now generates larger volumes of runoff and sediment with each rain event, overwhelming the newly installed “management” system and dumping the excess into a temporary overflow facility that leaks.
Arlington identifies floodplains and Chesapeake Bay resource-protection areas for good reason – they need protection, not more development. Doubling the W&OD’s paved width in these places would undermine county staff’s efforts to reduce impervious surfaces and mitigate flooding.
Suzanne Smith Sundburg, Arlington
