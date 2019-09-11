Editor: Your Aug. 29 editorial [“Missing the Big Picture on School Success”] missed the big picture on why Virginia counties are changing the names of so many schools.
It has nothing to do with “the misplaced guilt of far-left School Board members” and everything to do with bringing the Civil War to an end.
In these hyperpartisan times, in which white-supremacists are now out of the closet and featured speakers at some venues, removing the names of Civil War generals from public buildings is one effective way of telling residents that a white-dominated South will not rise again.
The South lost the war; allowing their generals to fade into history rather than memorializing them for future generations is an important step to healing some still-open wounds, and perhaps, to restoring some common purpose to our politics.
George Linzer, Arlington
