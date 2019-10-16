Editor: One would think that any candidate running for School Board in a large, diverse county like Fairfax would have children’s best interests at heart.
One also would think that these candidates would want all children, not just specific groups of children, to succeed in school and in life, and all families to feel welcome and included as partners in their children’s education.
As a developmental psychologist and mother of two recent Fairfax County public-school graduates, I know how critically important equitable and inclusive access to a high quality public education is to children’s educational attainment and future economic self-sufficiency.
Candidates do not have an “R” or a “D” next to their names on the ballot. Many of the School Board candidates use buzz words such as “common-sense reforms,” “empowering teachers” or “school excellence,” making it difficult to know what exactly the candidates believe.
However, dig a little deeper and you will quickly find what out some candidates really mean – exclusion of children, youth and families who are not like them and a high-quality public education for a select few, not all.
I urge Fairfax County voters: do your research. When you do, you will uncover a lot of hate disguised as “common-sense reforms.” That’s why I’m voting for Democratic-backed at-large candidates Karen Keys-Gamarra, Rachna Sizemore Heizer and Abrar Omeish and Dranesville candidate Elaine Tholen.
I want the best for all children, not just a select few.
Suzanne Le Menestrel, McLean
