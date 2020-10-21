Editor: When President Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus, it served as a reminder that everyone is susceptible.
The Obamas, Clintons and Bidens wished President Trump well and set a tone of civility and unity. In contrast, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s state-run Global Times, responded on Twitter stating, “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price,” while criticizing the president’s handling of the pandemic.
This is astonishing, given the Chinese Communist Party’s role in the crisis we now face. The coverup committed by the party, combined with denials about human-to-human transmission, have led to this pandemic.
The regime also shifted blame to other countries, including the U.S., while portraying itself as “victorious” and the “world’s savior” in its propaganda outlets.
This is not an isolated incident. Disregard for human life, misinformation, deception and propaganda are in the genetic makeup of the Chinese Communist Party.
This summer, Del. David Bulova was joined by 49 colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging action and public education about the state-sponsored killing of Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience to sell their organs. Another reminder of the regime’s nature that we should all be aware of.
There are currently an estimated 1 million Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim minority, imprisoned in Xinjiang province. Buddhists and Christians have long been persecuted under Chinese Community Party rule.
It is time that the world wakes up to the reality of the Chinese Communist Party.
Kery Nunez, Vienna
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.