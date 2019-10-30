Editor: On July 8, there was a terrific flooding of the intersection and surrounding homes at Valley Avenue and Cross Street in McLean.
A group of local residents wrote Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova on July 23 and again on Sept. 16, requesting a review of the management and performance of the storm-sewer system in the Valley Avenue and Cross Street community of Chesterbrook. This is the lowest point in the area bounded by Old Dominion Drive, Birch Road, East Avenue and Old Chesterbrook Road and includes the tributary feeding northbound stream flow starting in the vicinity of the intersection of Kirby Road and Noble Drive.
They apparently misplaced our letter of July 23, but on prodding by the Sun Gazette, they responded, without answering our questions, on Sept. 3. A senior aide from Bulova’s office on Sept. 26 responded to our Sept. 16 letter, but had no response to our questions; they responded with their dilemma of “how to best address the concerns raised by you and your neighbors.”
We specifically requested information on eight items pertaining to the stormwater system in the community. Our questions have not been answered to date. We made the request publicly at a Sept. 18 meeting, attended by Dranesville Supervisor John Foust, concerning the Tucker Road flooding problems.
For example, we asked when the stormwater system was last inspected, if the system installed in the 1955-65 period was still functional, given the county has permitted in recent years many larger homes and two homes on some lots with 200 percent more impervious surface to be built, and the modification of the stormwater easements by property owners that prevented drop inlets from collecting surface flow. None of our questions have been answered.
We suggested the county government hire a hydrology firm or experts to assist in the review, knowing that the county staff takes years to respond to community requests for services for which they are responsible. They have not responded to that suggestion, either.
In short, the Board of Supervisors does not respond to citizen requests for help, when it is clearly their responsibility to do so, nor do they oversee the performance of the county staff, even when dangerous situations occur.
Three people nearly drowned in the Valley Avenue-Cross Street community, but that does not motivate the Board of Supervisors or staff to promptly respond and take action on citizens’ requests for help and relief. This procrastination and dereliction of duty is very unsatisfactory.
We want prompt, expert help to make our community safer for all residents. Our elected officials have that responsibility, and should not be allowed to ignore and slough off this serious duty.
Sam Tignor, McLean
