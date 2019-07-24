Editor: I’d like to applaud Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for passing a motion on July 16 to raise awareness about organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners in China, so Fairfax residents will not go to China for transplants and unwittingly become accomplices in this crime against humanity.
The motion means much to me. Some of my friends who moved to Fairfax County had been brutally tortured in China’s prisons, yet received mysterious “medical” tests possibly to see if their organs were suitable for harvesting.
Falun Gong – also known as Falun Dafa – is a traditional spiritual practice that consists of meditative exercises and a philosophy centered on the tenets of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. On July 20, 1999, then-Chinese president Jiang Zemin, out of his jealousy of the popularity of Falun Gong, launched a nationwide campaign to vilify and obliterate the practice.
Though largely underreported, the two-decade long persecution of Falun Gong meets the definition of crimes against humanity – one of the worst of the 21st century. Even more horrific are the systematic killing of Falun Gong practitioners to harvest their organs to fuel China’s booming organ-transplant business. Recently, an independent tribunal in London, chaired by the prosecutor of the former Yugoslavia case, released its final judgment after year-long investigation to confirm this once again.
Thank you, Fairfax leaders. This motion can save lives.
Anne Yang
Fairfax
