Editor: It is the strong conviction of Friends of Riverbend Park (FORB) – a non-profit organization founded in 1999 – that the $112 million Fairfax County park bond in Fairfax County should be robustly supported in the Nov. 3 election.
Among the list of projects included in the Fairfax County Park Authority’s priorities for this bond issue is a design study for a new interpretive center at Riverbend Park to replace the existing visitor center, which is located on the Potomac River floodplain and subject to frequent flooding.
It is simply a matter of time before the existing visitor center will be seriously compromised or swept away by the Potomac’s floodwaters. FORB believes that plans to replace that structure with a new interpretive center in accordance with Riverbend Park’s master plan must begin as soon as possible, and we urge all voters to approve the parks bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Hugh Morrow, Great Falls
Morrow is president of Friends of Riverbend Park, and is writing on behalf of the organization’s board of directors.
