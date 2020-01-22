Editor: The Sun Gazette on Jan. 16 reported that Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand will be seeking budget funding of $3.2 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent.
But of course he is – and, if he does not get the increase, the school system will propose cuts to classes that will bring parents screaming to the table with open wallets. That’s standard operating procedure at budget time.
Never mind that inflation in 2019 was about 1.76 percent and federal employees got a pay increase of 3.52 percent.
It would seem that the superintendent could use a remedial class in economics, and upon receiving a passing grade, should return to the drawing board to see if he can reach a reasonable budget that does not present an excessive burden on the county taxpayer.
Fairfax residents must live within reasonable budgets, but it seems the same standard does not apply to Fairfax County Public Schools.
Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.