Editor: Being in a leadership position means making tough decisions and recognizing that not everyone will be happy with them.
My plea to members of the Fairfax County School Board is to be honest and straightforward with parents. My feeling is that neither the board nor FCPS leadership is currently acting in this manner. The School Board and school system are failing my family and other families with children in Fairfax County Public Schools.
Pushing back the school-year start date is not a decision. It is more properly understood as a delaying tactic to push out unpopular decisions until the last moment. In the meantime, students and parents suffer.
Just weeks ago, we were given two options of when we thought school should start. Both were for start dates before Labor Day. Parents expressed preferences and were happy that input was being sought.
Now, however, the rug has been pulled out from under us.
I am sure I join others in being skeptical that the new Sept. 8 date is nothing more than a deadline by which another decision, perhaps one to delay the start of the school year even more, will be made.
Whether it’s because some teachers don’t want to teach in a classroom or concerns over the spread of coronavirus, FCPS seems intent on not making a decision on when to start the school year or how instruction will be offered.
Indecision has consequences. My high-school children are losing out on learning that will never be able to be replaced because the school system can’t get it together. It is beyond the pale that we continue to pay property taxes that fund services we either won’t receive, or won’t receive in a manner that actually results in learning.
This issue is of such importance to our family that we are considering moving to Colorado so that our children can have a good education. Denver-area educators seem able to make decisions.
Keep in mind that I am a life-long Northern Virginian. My roots run to the late 1600s in this part of the commonwealth. Leaving my home is not something I want to do. That I am considering it seriously is a testimony to the poor leadership being shown now.
If we don’t move, either my wife or I will have to quit our jobs to teach our children.
I do understand that School Board members never anticipated this situation when running for office. They did run, though, and it is now up to them to lead. Make a decision. Stay with it. Be straight with parents and children.
A Fairfax County teaching job is no one’s inherent right. Those who don’t want to teach can be encouraged to find alternate employment. Find teachers who are willing to execute according to the plan leadership puts in place. This is exactly what every company in the U.S. does.
Obfuscation, indecision, and poor communication must stop now. The students of Fairfax County deserve nothing less. Anything else results not only in dereliction of duty, but a grave injustice to students and their families.
Larry Allen, McLean
