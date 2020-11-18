Editor: The obsession of the current Fairfax County Board of Supervisors with identifying and removing all names and memorials related to the Civil War (and Confederate military history) from public view in this county is an outrage and a disgrace to all who live here.
In their ideological hatred for Fairfax’s role in the Civil War, our virtuous “woke” supervisors patronize African-Americans and sell them short by paternalistically trying to shield them from any name or memorial that recalls that historic conflict here in Fairfax County.
As Americans and Fairfax citizens, our history belongs to everyone who lives here, including black people and people of every color and ethnic background. Why shouldn’t “people of color” who live here today be just as interested in knowing about the Civil War and the historically important Fairfax Court House Raid and the death of Capt. John Q. Marr, the first soldier killed in action? Are they not to know American history?
Why do Americans have to hide our own history from ethnicities who just arrived here? And why hide it from black and white people who have lived here all along?
The innocuous Marr monument bothered no one except intolerant activist groups and white progressives. The removal of that monument and its two Civil War cannon does not soothe any old wounds; it only demonizes the past, reopens wounds and divides people.
The removal also spotlights politicians obsessed with covering up history they don’t like. These politicians bow at the altar of identity politics; they dress up their animus in good intentions and moralistic virtue-signaling, but it’s cultural cleansing all the same.
The “Marr monument” stood for 116 years beside the street (where the raid occurred) and only documented the location of Marr’s death. Yet our “woke” supervisors falsely said it “glorified” Capt. Marr and therefore was “offensive.”
Their pathetic intolerance for Fairfax County history does NOT bestow “equity” or “fairness” on anyone, and it utterly fails their catch-all “One Fairfax” policy (which they use to stifle speech).
The supervisors’ twisting of words and historical inscriptions to mean whatever false narrative they want is disgraceful. Board members should be very embarrassed that it ever allowed a few ideologues to sucker them into such a biased and shameful removal of that historic landmark.
The animus directed at Capt. Marr is an insult to the memory of John Ballard, a beloved citizen of Fairfax and commander of the historic Marr Camp whose members erected the monument.
John Ballard donated land on his farm for two Union monuments (in today’s Ox Hill Battlefield Park). Yet they are so hateful of Ballard’s Confederate service (wounded three times and lost a leg at Ewell’s Chapel) that they have no qualms about ignoring his generosity to Union veterans while at the same time ripping his monument to a Virginia soldier’s death in the first action of the war.
The Board of Supervisors is a disgrace to this County and to every fair-minded person – black, white or whatever color – who loves and appreciates American history.
Edward Wenzel, Vienna
