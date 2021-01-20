[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 1 to authorize public hearings on a total revision of our zoning ordinance. The first public hearing will be before the Planning Commission Jan. 28.
The zMOD, short for Zoning Ordinance Modernization, is intended to “modernize the zoning ordinance, making it easier to understand, remove gaps and inconsistencies, and create a streamlined, user-friendly document.”
However, the proposed ordinance introduces provisions that will destabilize single-family neighborhoods to achieve the trendy objective of creating more housing in the county and introduce new uses to residential properties – in short, social engineering.
One proposal will allow an additional dwelling unit on single-family lots without any formal notification of neighbors and a public hearing. The property owner would pay a fee, and if certain standards are met, the zoning administrator could approve the application.
Today’s ordinance requires property owners wishing to establish a standalone apartment within their home or build a second residence on their property to apply for a special permit – and residents of the Accessory Living Unit (ALU) must be 55-plus years old or disabled.
The special-permit process ensures neighbors are notified and a public hearing is held. Neighbors may voice their concerns before the Board of Zoning Appeals, which usually grants these special permits unless parking, noise, unusual use of neighborhood amenities, crowding or other negative impacts are brought to light.
zMOD would abolish public hearing requirements for ALUs. New rental housing of a certain size for up to two residents could double a neighborhood’s density if everyone did it, and the requirement that the ALU be occupied by disabled persons or those 55 or over may be dropped.
Another change greatly expands the types of allowable home businesses, such as hair salons and photography studios, without notice to neighbors or a public hearing. Even worse, the property owner would be allowed to post a business sign in the front yard. Customers and an employee could come and go, adding to traffic, noise and parking issues in neighborhoods. Delivery-truck traffic will be unlimited.
There are hundreds of trendy changes embedded in zMOD. Most residents are unaware of them because of the pandemic.
Since community meetings to discuss it cannot be held in person now, the county government should delay public hearings until we return to normal. So far, members of the Board of Supervisors have been unresponsive to that concern.
It seems they’re on a covert mission to disenfranchise citizens.
Adrienne Whyte, McLean
