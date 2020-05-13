Editor: Ask almost any Arlington resident about the best place to forage for seasonal produce, and many will tell you: our local farmers’ markets. Maybe Courthouse on Saturday, Westover on Sunday, Ballston on Thursday. Or, for the truly dedicated, all three!
I worry, though, that in this time of social-distancing, this important community resource may be in danger.
In the first weeks of the state-ordered quarantine, markets did in fact shutter. Recently, however, market organizers have developed procedures to ensure safe experiences for everyone.
While we must prioritize the health of people over commercial gain, these two goals are not mutually exclusive. Yes, markets do pose an increased risk of contagion; yet these outdoor venues arguably remain the safest way to buy weekly groceries. Careful guidelines, such as “one-touch” shopping, credit-card-only policies, pre-order options, no-sample rules, mask requirements, carefully regulated queues and access to hand-washing stations ensure minimal risk to customers and workers.
Greenmarkets are an integral – and often overlooked – part of local economies. Small farmers, in particular, benefit significantly by selling their wares directly to the client without a middleman skimming profit; these farmers also help to supply our local food banks.
Furthermore, doctors recommend right now that we eat-nutrient dense foods to bolster our immune systems. As produce sheds vitamins and minerals soon after being harvested, consuming recently cut produce can be a salutary habit.
If we allow grocery stores to remain open, we must do the same for our farmers’ markets. Yes, stopping the spread of the virus is the priority right now. But Americans must eat. And evidence suggests that shopping at one’s local farmers’ market is not only a relatively safe activity, but also contributes to social good.
Maddie Lee, Arlington
