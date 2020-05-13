Editor: Fairfax County Public Schools’ closing of its buildings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic may have a silver lining: It gives parents an actual opportunity to have input in the education of their children in selecting the curriculum that one’s child should receive at home.
The parents will finally be set free from the public schools system, with it education bureaucracy, teacher unions and self-serving agenda. It affords parents the choice to consider the progressive agenda of maintaining a close allegiance with public education, or learning communication, daily-living skills and socialization.
For once, parents actually have the choice if they want to promote transgenderism, gender fluidity, white guilt, diversity, multi-culturalism and anti-capitalism, or focus on math, reading and civics.
Additionally, it also affords the opportunity to provide some religious teaching to your child, should you so choose, which the left opposes – except for worship of government, that is.
Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls
