Editor: Crises have a way of clarifying things, and the Chinese coronavirus is no different.
Recent priorities of Virginia leaders suddenly don’t seem important anymore: forced busing to promote “equity”; banning historical statutes; implementing draconian energy policies; expanding privileges for illegal aliens; divisive identify politics among them.
Luxury beliefs like these, however, are not without costs. They distract from real threats and siphon critical and limited resources.
Look how public-health priorities morphed over the decades from fighting communicable diseases to combating trendy social issues.
Anyone dealing with Fairfax County Public Schools’ failed distance-learning launch can attest to the local cost of luxury beliefs and distraction. Since lack of revenue is not a reason for the failure, residents are left to conclude that the School Board’s prioritization of social-justice issues over education is the culprit.
Other districts across the country apparently were better focused on core education responsibilities, and made a successful transition to online learning.
Fairfax County’s public-school students are real-life victims of costly political distractions and luxury beliefs run amok.
Jeff Norris, Vienna
