Editor: The Sun Gazette reported on Nov. 21 that first-time home-buyers currently represent 33 percent of total purchasers, down from historic norms.
I do not find it shocking that first-time buyers represent the minority. The market as it stands is not friendly towards first-time buyers; there is not much housing diversification, and the pricing is oftentimes not ideal and not feasible for first-time buyers who are trying to build their wealth by purchasing a home.
First-time buyers are constrained in their choices. Millennials, who constitute a significant portion of first-time buyers, enter a market that has been scarred from the continued and mounting poor mortgage practices of previous generations.
The housing market has never truly recovered since the recession. The scars run deep. Unfortunately, first-time buyers are constrained by the impacts of the choices of their predecessors, choices that were completely out of the control of current first-time buyers.
As a result, first-time buyers often find themselves left with nothing but a few, small, super-expensive houses to buy.
Ashley Gonzalez-Vasquez, Arlington
