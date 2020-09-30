Editor: My husband and I voted at the Fairfax County Government Center, and were shocked to see a billboard stating “STOP GERRYMANDERING. Vote NO on Amendment #1. Virginia Democratic Committee Voted No. You Should, Too.”
This billboard is not just misleading. It’s downright false.
Virginia redraws its legislative and congressional district lines every 10 years based on the most recent census. This responsibility currently is entrusted to members of the General Assembly. Historically, the party that controls each house of the legislature redraws the district lines with the goal of unfairly favoring its candidates to the disadvantage of the other party. In short, elected officials redraw the districts to keep themselves in power, which results in politicians picking their voters when it should be the other way around. That is the definition of “gerrymandering.”
The amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot would end partisan gerrymandering through the creation of a bipartisan commission on redistricting that will be responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts, with responsibility devolving to Virginia’s Supreme Court if the commission is unable to reach agreement on the districts, or if the General Assembly fails to enact the districts agreed upon.
Contrary to what the billboard states, the amendment will end gerrymandering, resulting in legislative district lines that are drawn fairly in a bipartisan manner that will not improperly favor one party over the other.
Voting “no,” as the billboard urges you to do, will result in the continuation of the repugnant practice of gerrymandering. The ONLY way to end gerrymandering is to vote “yes” on the registricting amendment.
Shame on those who posted such a misleading billboard.
Sharon and Lyle Jentzer, Annandale
