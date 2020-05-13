Editor: It’s finally time to address the critical issue of food security in our nation.
Too much concentration of our food-supply chain in a brittle, over-optimized system makes us less resilient to the many threats food producers face, like:
• Disease outbreaks (human and animal).
• Natural disasters.
• Weather extremes.
• Food-borne pathogens, pest infestations and invasive weeds.
• Cyber-attacks.
• Economic volatility & wildly fluctuating raw materials costs and availability.
The solution I propose is greater diversification of our food production. Just as financial risk is mitigated by spreading wealth across different disconnected asset classes, so too can the “food wealth” in our nation better withstand the myriad threats through diversification of its production and distribution.
This means producing a greater variety of animal and plant species, which thrive in different climates and regions, are resistant to different threats, ripen/produce at different times of year, and are produced in concentrations that never exceed a certain percentage share of that food category. This way, no matter the adverse events that come to pass, the degree of damage is limited.
The primary argument against this approach is rising food prices due to fewer economies of scale. The U.S. already enjoys the lowest food prices, as a percentage of average household disposable income, of any other developed nation. Price increases can be offset by redirecting agricultural subsidies to better align with the risk-management objectives.
As an example, subsidies for corn ethanol production might be better spent supporting small-scale farmers who use regenerative techniques and can help feed their local communities. This would reduce our dependence on energy for industrial processing and long-distance transportation of those foods.
The next biggest barrier to realizing this vision, aside from the economic disadvantages, is burdensome food safety and compliance policies.
For instance, the current meat shortage is due to the bottleneck in meat-processing facilities. In fact, small-scale farmers have faced meat-processing bottlenecks for years due to the extremely stringent requirements for butchers to gain USDA certification and be allowed to sell retail. This has driven small-scale ranchers and custom butchers out of business in droves. And now the infrastructure isn’t there to absorb the hit to the large-scale meatpackers. Legislation was drafted in 2017 to try to address this, but never gained enough political support.
As someone who’s been running one of the D.C. metro area’s largest direct-from-farm buying clubs (as a volunteer), I speak from experience. I think it’s time to re-think all of the regulations that disproportionately hurt small farmers and contribute to the highly non-diversified food production portfolio in the U.S.
Our national security depends on it.
Nevra Ledwon, McLean
