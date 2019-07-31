Editor: I am writing as a 60-plus-year resident of Arlington County, and I have concerns about the 5G telecommunications network being allowed in this county when over 180 scientists and doctors in almost 40 countries are warning the world about 5G health risks.
These scientists’ response to “Resolution 1815 of the Council of Europe” spells it out quite succinctly:
“We, the undersigned scientists, recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully investigated by scientists independent from industry. 5G will substantially increase exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) . . . and has been proven to be harmful for humans and the environment.”
I have a grandson whom I babysit every day in my home in Arlington. I have no desire to see his immune system compromised or to see him suffer the effects of an unnecessary increase in radiation to his little body. Would you want this for your spouse, son, daughter or grandchild?
I have asked our County Board members to please listen to their constituents who do not want these potentially harmful radioactive rays affecting their health and the health of their loved ones. Dismantling it all after the fact is too late.
We must not forget that Freon was once considered the greatest thing since sliced bread, yet we now know that its use has seriously depleted the ozone layer on the planet, with catastrophic results. Similarly, leaded gasoline was used for decades without adequate studies being done or heeded as to its toxicities. Indeed, even when the toxic effects of leaded gas became known, related industries continued to promote its safety and utility.
I hope all of the County Board members will take the time to further study the data, engaging in a bit more research, and that each will read the article referenced above and watch the related video, and reconsider this dash to be among the first to embrace the use of 5G technology. The economy of our county is on track, its quality of life unrivaled. Why risk losing all that now for lack of some real independent testing?
The county government could sponsor the testing itself. The pennies spent to do this might well save millions of dollars on potential devastation to life and families in the long run.
Patty Crowe, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.