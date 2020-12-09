Editor: The Arlington government has been planning improvements to Benjamin Banneker Park since before the fall of 2018, and work started this fall.
The park includes an entrance path to the W&OD Regional Park trail, allowing the public to avoid the bike and foot traffic on 16th Street North.
While I was told that the trail entrance cannot be open when work is taking place in the park, workers are not working every day, or before 8 a.m., or in the evenings, and there are bike entrances to other parts of the trail that only close doing work.
One problem is rework. Areas have been completed and torn up at least twice, including the entrance to the dog park, and the parking lot was reworked twice. Why all the rework?
It is time for county residents to take notice of how their money supporting parks and recreation is spent.
Call the parks and recreation department and complain: Open the entrance to the trail!
Susan A. King, Arlington
