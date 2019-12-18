Editor: On Dec. 9, my colleagues and I hosted what for us was a very special event, our annual County Board appreciation reception for Arlington’s many advisory commissions.
Representatives from most of the county’s 50 standing advisory groups attended, and as I looked out over the crowd, I thought about how fortunate Arlington is to have the kind of civic culture that compels hundreds of busy, hard-working people to volunteer their time serving on a county-government advisory group.
Their contributions, which often fly under the radar, are indispensable to county government and to our community.
Some of these volunteers serve for years, even decades, with no compensation and very little recognition. At our reception, the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board acknowledged four members, each of whom has served 15 years or more on a commission that preserves and honors Arlington’s historic heritage.
These volunteers come from every walk of life and from every neighborhood in Arlington. They include parents – single or married – who somehow find the time to fit night meetings into schedules filled with work and childcare obligations; seniors who are spending part of their retirement years giving back to a community they love; young adults who are just beginning to help build Arlington into the sort of place where, hopefully, they will someday choose to rear their families; renters; homeowners; students; entrepreneurs; business owners; immigrants; people of different ethnic backgrounds, different economic means, different political viewpoints, different visions for Arlington.
Some are passionate about a single issue: the arts; planning; parks; sports; urban forestry; fiscal affairs; economic development; transportation; cycling; walking; affordable housing; human rights; equal access for persons with disabilities; tenant-landlord relations. Others simply want to serve in some capacity; we often get applications from folks who say they are interested in serving wherever there is a need.
Whatever their background, age, gender, sexual orientation, interest or political inclination, these people all come together once a month or more with a single common goal: to serve their community. The County Board could not do its work without their hard work and valuable insights.
Just this year, the county government adopted an ambitious update to its Community Energy Plan that would not have been possible without the months of work devoted to the effort by our Environment and Energy Conservation Commission. Commission members worked with staff throughout the process to provide technical and policy input. The result was an ambitious, but achievable, plan that puts Arlington in the lead among localities on climate-change issues.
In these difficult times, when it sometimes feels like there is more that divides us as Americans than unites us, it is important to highlight that here in Arlington, people remain committed to working together on the issues that directly touch their lives. They may disagree, but they do so respectfully, in an atmosphere of cooperation. They work through differences and develop recommendations for professional staff and elected officials that are vital to the functioning of local government and vital to the fabric of participatory democracy in America.
So, in this holiday season, if you have a neighbor, friend or acquaintance who you know is serving on an Arlington County advisory group, I hope you will join my colleagues and me in thanking them for their service.
And if you are interested in serving, please visit the Arlington government Website for a list of advisory groups, and fill out our on-line application. We look forward to hearing from you.
Christian Dorsey, Arlington
Dorsey is chairman of the Arlington County Board.
