Editor: I am writing to thank state Sen. Adam Ebbin for voting in favor of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a bill that sets a blueprint for a 100-percent clean energy standard by 2045.
This historic legislation is now off to Gov. Northam’s desk.
This is a huge win for birds and people as climate change threatens the very existence of the commonwealth. Warming temperatures make it harder for humans to live happy and healthy lives, and put at risk our feathered friends like the cerulean warbler and the red-headed woodpecker. The measure is a practical, ambitious climate solution we need now more than ever.
I stand proud with our climate leaders in the General Assembly, Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Rip Sullivan, who sponsored the bill, for taking decisive climate action.
Charlene Mosher, Alexandria
Mosher is a member of the Audubon Society.
