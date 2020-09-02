Editor: The right to defend oneself is fundamental to the right to life, and firearms are a standard tool of self-defense, especially for those that are less physically dominant.
I’m a resident of Arlington, and it makes me feel less safe to see law-abiding citizens denied the ability to carry standard tools of self-defense while violent aggressors/criminals do not play by the same rules, as is being proposed by the County Board.
In addition, creating more potential touch points between civilians and law enforcement in an age of Black Lives Matter is completely tone-deaf on the part of this Arlington board, as we already know the racist roots of much gun control in this country and who will be disproportionately harassed under any law this board puts into place. Some of us will be protected by our privilege from this reality, but others won’t be so lucky.
In other words, this proposed gun-control ordinance will make Arlington residents (like me) feel less safe.
Andrew Dono, Arlington
