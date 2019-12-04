Editor: In response to Stacey Pine’s letter of Nov. 13, asking why members of the Washington Mystics were not accorded accolades that the Washington Nationals were, the answer is timing.
Most WNBA players, including Mystics, also play for teams abroad. Since most of those teams’ seasons began before or during the WNBA playoffs, quick departures were expected. For instance, Finals MVP Emma Meesseman of the Mystics left to join her Russian team two days after Washington won Game 5 of the WNBA Finals.
You can’t blame the players. The WNBA average salary was $79,000 for the six-month 2019 season. But most make multiple times that amount in Turkey, Russia or China. An illustrative, albeit extreme, example is Diana Taurasi, who, in 2014, made $107,000 with the Phoenix Mercury and $1.5 million from her Russian team.
Simply put, the Mystics couldn’t have a parade shortly after winning the WNBA Title because not many players were able to attend.
The Mystics did announce plans to have a parade for the team in the spring, the start of the 2020 season. But the players’ attendance could be complicated by their other teams’ playoff runs, as well as tryouts for their national Olympic teams.
Tamon Honda, Arlington
