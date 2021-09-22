[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: I have followed with curiosity and sadness the unsuccessful efforts to preserve the historic Febrey-Lothrop-Rouse home on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington.
As is usually the case in Arlington, developers win, and Arlington’s slender inventory of historic properties is further reduced.
The property, however, is reported to be a possibly rich source of Civil War artifacts, since the Upton Hill Union troop encampment was across the street, and no doubt many soldiers spent time on the site or in the original house, parts of which are reported to have been incorporated into the now-destroyed early-20th-century building.
Since the property is to be developed into (no doubt) high-end, single-family homes, there is still a window of time during which responsible artifact-hunters could make surveys and very likely add to Arlington’s physical story of the Civil War. It would be a shame if this opportunity were to be squandered.
John Richardson, Arlington
