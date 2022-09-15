Editor: On Sept. 2, my car was broken into. I found my window smashed and the airbag as the only thing missing.
My neighbor parked right next to me had suffered the same fate.
Unfortunately, this is the second time this has happened to the two of us in the past year. Last September, thieves also targeted at least three vehicles from our apartment complex.
The greatest common factor here is that all the vehicles that were broken into were Honda Civics of the year 2016 and newer.
These cars are prime targets for airbag theft due to the ease in which the entire airbag component can be removed. Thieves then sell the airbags on the black market or to shady repair shops.
Drivers who own any Honda model of 2016 and newer should be aware of this trend. I’m extremely lucky that I adjusted my insurance to better take care of me in cases of theft or vandalism, and I encourage others to do the same.
Timothy Tucker, Springfield
