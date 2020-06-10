Editor: The death of George Floyd was abominable and we must to do way better, but regarding COVID-19, we have been told that putting personal needs before the lockdown risks lives, and it is essential to save every life.
Or it is? Protest marches took place this past weekend. “Keep some distance” while protesting, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey advised.
COVID-19 doesn’t care why we’re congregating shoulder-to-shoulder in large groups. If the standard of “keep some distance” (Garvey’s rather vague phrase) is good, achievable medical guidance for protesters, it should be the standard for everyone else.
If Arlington initiating group protests is OK, then leaders from the local level to the state level need to stop dictating how close one can get to family, friends and strangers. We should be ready to open schools, businesses, sports, meetings and houses of worship, to get back to normal before any more damage is done to families, students, mental health and the economy.
Vulnerable people are smart enough to take their own precautions, including while protesting.
Margie Bell, Arlington
