Editor: Thank you, Sun Gazette, for endorsing James Vell Rives IV for Arlington School Board.
After devastating policies that left Virginia students with significant declines in math and reading levels, Rives is the independent voice we need to ensure every student can reach full potential.
As a recently married Arlingtonian who plans to raise a family in this area, we need a School Board that is more representative of this area and prioritizes keeping schools open, supporting teachers, and educational excellence. I’m glad you recognize that we would all benefit to have Rives’ voice at the table.
Kevin Brinegar, Arlington
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.