Editor: I am writing to you as a longtime friend to share with you the loss of my close friend and great American, Ambassador Jose Sorzano of Arlington, who died Dec. 29.
I luckily met Jose in 1965 on my first trip to Georgetown University following the completion of my bachelor’s degree. I arrived during a freak snowstorm that closed the entire city. Abandoning my car in a snowdrift on M Street N.W., I walked uphill to the Georgetown campus. As I mushed through the snow drifts, I began to fall and was caught by a young graduate student walking behind me.
His name was Jose Sorzano. He and his family were Cuban refugees. When he heard my reason for being in Washington and that I had no hotel reservation, he insisted that I stay at his home. We were marooned for four days and talked until the city and the school reopened the following week. During that time, I expressed my fears about not being able to perform at Georgetown. He assured me that I would succeed, and helped me select my courses and professors.
We became best friends. We studied for our comprehensives over the next three years, and both received our degrees with distinction.
From that fateful day, Jose and I began a friendship that lasted nearly 60 years. Jose, his wife Shannon, Denise and I were all graduate students together. Jose and Shannon graciously invited my wife, Denise, and me to be married in their home, with most of our professors attending.
Sorzano’s rise in Washington was meteoric. Having escaped Cuba in the midst of a revolution, Jose mopped floors at the Key Bridge Marriott, where he learned English. To finance his undergraduate degree, he was awarded a scholarship from the Organization of American States and then a teaching fellowship at Georgetown where he received a Ph.D. Identified as a superior scholar, he was invited to teach at Georgetown where he taught for 18 years.
Later, Sorzano became Peace Corps country director in Colombia. In 1981, he accompanied Ambassador Jeane Kirkpatrick to the United Nations, where he served as deputy ambassador. Later, he served on the National Security Council in the Reagan White House.
Despite his achievements, Jose treated everyone the same. He was always kind and generous to people at every socioeconomic level. He walked with kings, prime ministers, presidents, yet he looked beyond the exterior and saw what was in people’s hearts and in their character.
Jose’s family came to the U.S. with just the clothes on their back. Hence, they were sympathetic to the Vietnamese refugees who arrived in the same condition. Jose and Shannon took into their home two Vietnamese families, the majority of whom did not speak English. They housed, clothed and fed these families for almost two years.
I learned as much from Jose as I did from my studies at Georgetown. Most importantly, I came to appreciate his love for our country. Having lived first in a dictatorship and then under communism in Cuba, he truly understood the essence of freedom. At every turn, he found examples of why America’s greatness is unique.
As a professor, ambassador and citizen, he was the kind of American envisioned by our Founding Fathers when they created our Republic.
Michael Balzano, McLean
