Editor: The circumstances are difficult, the passing of Erik Gutshall very sad, but I sense that he would find the experience of the candidates vying for his seat interesting. He was a family-centric person and had a very good perspective of what he thought was best for Arlingtonians.
Susan Cunningham and I “met” under unusual circumstances, given the current COVID-19 environment we all find ourselves living in recent months. Unbeknownst to one another, we had both signed up to speak “virtually” at the May 19 County Board virtual meeting, and were back-to-back speakers.
I had not previously heard about her candidacy for the County Board, but was impressed with her message to the County Board, and moved forward to learn more about her background by talking with county activists and leaders and reading her Website.
Cunningham is articulate and calm, and has extensive county-government and school-system experience. She believes families, students, teachers and employers should not be left in limbo or juggling anxieties and logistics about their return to work and school. She also has experience bringing people together to discuss productive ways to move forward together.
I believe Cunningham’s background makes her the best candidate for the County Board in the July 7 special election.
Maureen Critchley, Arlington
