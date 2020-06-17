Editor: Despite COVID, a lot of things are going well in making Arlington a great place to live and raise a family. Choosing the right voice for the County Board in the July 7 special election can ensure a bright future.
Susan Cunningham is that voice.
Too often, the “Arlington Way” of community policy consultation has been shunted aside, overridden by a closed ruling clique. Arlington needs an injection of new independent leadership that knows the system, but has not been captured by it. Susan Cunningham is that new leadership.
I worked in her Donaldson Run area organization of the Arlington Community Corps helping identify and assist our neighbors in coping with the COVID-19 disruption this spring. She was sensitive, committed and well-organized, traits that will strengthen the County Board.
We need more entrepreneurial thinking on the County Board – and more policy-makers with the savvy and drive to provide better oversight for the county staff to ensure our tax dollars are well-spent. Cunningham’s understanding of Arlingtonians’ priority needs for better County Board/School Board collaboration to ensure quality schools in all parts of the county, a more streamlined approvals process for development proposals, and improved north-south transportation corridors show she’s listening.
Richard Hanneman, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.