Editor: I was not close to County Board member Erik Gutshall, but considered him a friend. I am not a Democrat, but was his champion. Erik was balanced and not openly partisan. I would press him on issues and witness his struggle to weigh opposing views toward a considered response to difficult issues facing Arlington residents.
His family has tragically lost a good son, husband and father. Arlington lost a strong leader.
I place high priority on integrity, transparency, poise, courage to speak the truth but ability to listen and work constructively with others. These are the traits of a fundamentally good person and leader.
In the past 15 years, as a neighbor of mine and engaged community member, Susan Cunningham exhibits all these traits. She chaired the building-level planning committee at Dorothy Hamm Middle School and has been a member of the Joint Facilities Advisory Board member for three years.
Her background is a broad mix of engineering, data science, public policy and financial reform. She is calm and poised.
Running as an independent in Arlington was a tough decision. But the pandemic forced the hand of the Arlington County Democratic Committee to choose its special-election candidate by steering committee rather than a vote of the public. This did not square with Susan’s view of democratically elected leadership by the people.
Arlington is only 26 square miles. We lack the space to build anew before bulldozing the old. We are urban but can feel suburban. We are faced with competing interests. Almost 50 percent of our taxes go to schools, but our schools remain overcrowded and services inequitable. Fifty percent of our tax receipts come from Arlington businesses, but residents want their interests to come first. We need a plan to facilitate affordable housing. We want to retain the funky ethnic diversity of small businesses, but recognize they could not afford the lease of a renovated building brought up to current code. We are conditioned to inspire kids to aspire to college – but it may saddle them with years of debt. We need to work with schools and businesses to better align education and skills with employment needs so that we don’t need to import as much talent.
We need to elect a leader who can bridge the aspirational, philosophical and fiscal divides. I am confident that leader for this era of need is Susan Cunningham.
Bill Dunn, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.