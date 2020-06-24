Editor: Two years ago, my idealism as a young post-graduate professional made me move to Arlington to pursue my dreams of being close to the seat of government and public service.
This same idealism today compels me to strongly support Susan Cunningham, whose genuine desire to make a difference in our community reveals the heart of a true public servant.
Cunningham’s longevity in this community has given her experience connected to various life stages and their different needs- – single, married, mother, homeowner. I feel that she can understand my life stage.
I moved to Arlington for its green spaces, affordability (relative to D.C.), and community of young professionals (which I find at Earth Treks and on the Custis Trail). I rent rather than own a home; I take public transit rather than own a car. Cunningham is dedicated to making Arlington livable for people of all life stages. And for those of us without vehicles, she recognizes the need for transportation routes that link north and south the same way they do for east and west.
Communities need strong leaders who bring all perspectives and voices to the table. As an Asian-American immigrant, I am conscious that I do not look like others when I step outside in the Ballston area. As a part of a faith community, I sometimes feel my opinion is considered backward.
I trust the way Cunningham will act to make decisions for our community, because she aims to use data to inform these decisions. I am completely aligned with her desire to make policy-making and program design more rigorous using data. As an engineer, she is well-equipped to do so.
Cunningham is non-partisan. She cares about the everyday lives of residents, liberal and conservative. I can stand behind her vision for Arlington: a world-class, green, resilient and incredibly welcoming and accessible community to all, regardless of life stage, place of birth or faith practice – a truly group of diverse contributors.
Ruirui Kuang, Arlington
