Editor: Arlington will be changing a lot in the coming years, and our next County Board member needs to be someone who has deep experience analyzing data to solve problems.
I have known Susan Cunningham for more than a decade. She is the thoughtful, conscientious and caring leader Arlington needs. Hers is not the loudest voice in the room, but hers is usually the most insightful.
I had the pleasure of serving with Cunningham on the board of an educational non-profit for several years. As the founder of an education company, she has a deep knowledge of the educational system, but she brought that knowledge to the table in an extremely collegial way. Her executive experience is deep and varied, working at the most senior levels of large federal agencies, promoting more efficient and effective operations. And as the founder of a small business, she recognizes the challenges entrepreneurs face.
If elected on July 7, Cunningham won’t be beholden to any party’s priorities; she will focus solely on solving the county’s most vexing problems. That is what we need in the months and years ahead, as Arlington recovers and moves forward.
Jim South, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.