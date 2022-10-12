Editor: Adam Theo has my endorsement for the Arlington County Board. He drew me in because of his dedication towards Missing Middle.
I’ve personally become interested in that sort of urban planning since college, and now seeing him share my passion about it gave me hope that we can end homelessness in Arlington.
I think what he wants to accomplish will help recent graduates avoid eviction, and will help struggling families worry less about their budget. I also believe his plan can help the environment, preserving Arlington’s beautiful tree canopy.
Promoting density reduces the need to build spaced-out infrastructure in Northern Virginia, and even in individual plots can leave more room for trees.
But overall, what we need now is not just propping up affordable housing in random places. We need to let the market listen to what our community needs.
I recently got my bachelor of arts degree in economics, and I believe lowering property taxes and following through with Arlington’s proposed Missing Middle plans will give the right communities the ability to help those in need.
Theo has dedicated an endless amount of time to end the housing crisis, and I believe he is the one who will take care of our community.
Alex Judd, Arlington
