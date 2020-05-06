Editor: In your editorial of April 30, you assert that the panjandrums of the Arlington County Democratic Committee are living in fear that if they don’t jam down our throats a Democratic nominee picked by their top leadership (you identify this as “Option 1” in your editorial) there is a possibility that an open general election vote for the seat (you identify this as “Option 2” and preferable) could allow (heaven forfend!) John Vihstadt to swoop in and regain office because the Democrats would split their votes between their four candidates.
Let me try an “Option 2A” – the special election could be conducted by ranked-choice voting.
With ranked choice – which is, after all, the mechanism the Democratic leadership feels quite comfortable in allowing Democratic voters to use in picking School Board endorsees – if one Democrat goes down, and the second preference of his/her voters is another Democrat, the vote transfers to the second Democrat.
This process continues (lather, rinse, repeat) until there is a candidate with a majority vote.
Now, it is certainly possible that the voters – if ranked-choice voting was implemented – could choose a Board member who was not a Democrat, but that would indicate that most voters in fact preferred the non-Democrat. And that’s what we have elections for: to select the candidates whom the voters want to see in office.
Dave Schutz, Arlington
