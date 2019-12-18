Editor: Even in a society that doesn’t generally hesitate to choose convenience over the environment, idling – letting the engine of a motor vehicle run while staying in place – is so frequent that it has become socially acceptable and unremarkable.
I see idling cars with people asleep in them, and others with no driver present. I see long lines of idling cars at drive-throughs as well as waiting to pick up or dropoff children in front of schools. People see their vehicle as a portable air conditioner or heater.
However, idling is an enormous problem for human health and the environment. Vehicle emissions worsen air quality, increasing the risk of pulmonary and heart problems; idling drivers are closest to the emissions and most vulnerable to these impacts. Idling contributes to climate change by putting additional and unnecessary carbon dioxide into the air. It also is a waste of money and scarce natural resources.
As noted on www.turnyourengineoff.org, a Website for Washington-area governments on these issues, idling is paying for bad air.
How can we discourage engine idling? There is certainly a role for public education, as many people are unaware of the consequences of this activity.
Education alone might not be enough, though.
Making idling costly is a powerful way to change behavior. One approach is to raise taxes on fuel. Another is to step up enforcement and levy deterrent fines.
Targeting idling vehicles for fines could have some elements of a “Pigouvian tax,” – imposing a cost on activities that harm third parties. This has a double benefit. Taxes and fines not only discourage the activity that is subject to the tax, but also generate revenue. This revenue could create the fiscal space to cut other taxes and penalties that discourage desirable activities (like income taxes that discourage work) or neutral ones like public parking. For example, raising revenue from idling motorists could mean that less needs to be raised from parking enforcement; this makes sense, since violating parking rules has fewer undesirable impacts than polluting the air by idling.
Taxing or fining motor-vehicle idling would allow us to both have our cake (through better health, less environmental damage and less wasted fuel from reduced idling) and eat it too (reducing other kinds of taxes and fees thanks to revenue from idling penalties). Putting such measures into practice would have significant and widely-shared benefits.
Aldo Sirotic, Arlington
