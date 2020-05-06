Editor: Arlington is facing the financial fallout from COVID-19. We are also facing a crisis of leadership within Arlington Public Schools: Two vacant seats on the School Board, no permanent superintendent yet, a stratospheric budget shortfall, a distance-learning morass and a pervasive history of inequities exacerbated by the coronavirus.
As a parent, educational activist and candidate for the School Board in the Nov. 3 general election, I am worried about our children’s future.
Now more than ever, we need county leaders who are strong supporters of our schools; who embrace APS as Arlington’s treasure; who recognize that our students are the future of innovation and economic development; who are bona-fide progressives; who are committed to equitable governance; and who understand that inequalities in education, housing, health, environment and urban development are inextricably linked.
Takis Karantonis is that candidate. A civic activist, economist and immigrant who speaks eight languages, he understands the unique challenges of our community. He is a voice for the voiceless. He is experienced and can hit the ground running on Day One. His civic leadership in Arlington is deep, varied and proven. His election to the County Board during these challenging times would signal hope in our ability to overcome.
Like most, I won’t have a say in who is nominated to run for Erik Gutshall’s seat. My only voice is this letter to the editor. I urge the 240 Arlington County Democratic Committee officers who have this privilege to vote for Karantonis.
Symone Walker, Arlington
