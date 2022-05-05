Editor: We would like to thank the Sun Gazette for its recent article on proposed changes to the McLean Community Center’s longstanding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Board of Supervisors.
As was importantly quoted in the article, McLean Citizens Association president Scott Spitzer voiced concern that “in reopening the MOU, the Governing Board could see its prerogatives reduced, or, worse, the entire governance of the center could be irreparably transferred from McLean to Fairfax.”
We oppose this action, which risks permanently removing the “McLean community” from the McLean Community Center.
Further, the proposed changes reduce voting rights to a household basis, rather than an individual basis, and limit residents to speaking twice annually, rather than at every full board and committee meeting. These undemocratic proposals fly in the face of the current MOU, with its strong protections for the right to vote and make public comments.
We are three long-time residents running for the McLean Community Center Governing Board because we love McLean, value its civic and cultural center, and want to serve the community.
We met at the first information session for this year’s election, bonding over our mutual interest in local environmental causes and our mutual goal of increasing engagement at the Community Center.
We stand for transparent operations, inclusivity of all community voices, responsible budgeting, and diverse programming. We will serve the entire Greater McLean community, not the narrow agenda of any political party or other special-interest group.
Debra Butler, Maire Shine, Jim Lawless, McLean
The signatories are candidates for McLean Community Center Governing Board.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
