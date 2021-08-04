[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The Arlington County Board plans to spend $300,000 to rename just five miles of Lee Highway “Langston Boulevard.” But Lee Highway runs for dozens of miles across Northern Virginia. Giving each segment of Lee Highway a different name will cost taxpayers millions.
Changing the name will also confuse businesses’ clients and cost them revenue. And people will have to notify utilities, banks and relatives of their new address, wasting considerable time.
Instead of renaming the highway, why couldn’t Virginia officials just redesignate who Lee Highway stands for?
For example, the “Lee” in “Lee Highway” could stand for the African-American judge Gerald Bruce Lee. He presided over many trials in Alexandria and Fairfax. His name would be suitable for a highway, because he was once involved in setting transportation policy.
The County Board’s failure to consider this alternative shows it does not mind wasting taxpayer money.
Hans Bader, Arlington
