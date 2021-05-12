[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: We were surprised and dismayed to learn Arlington plans to replace its existing logo.
Surprised, because such action was sprung on us without our advice or consent. Dismayed, because of the steep cost such a move entails.
It will cost no insignificant sum to remove and replace the logo on the county government’s hundreds of vehicles, property signs and communication platforms.
In our fair county, pedestrian bridges wiped out by the flash flood of 2019 have yet to be repaired. Residents’ requests for stop signs at high-volume intersections are ignored. County traffic is rife with problems. There are far more pressing problems in the county needing attention.
I’m certain if residents were asked “What should our government spend money on to make the county more livable?”, changing the logo would not receive so much as a mention. Yet, this is what the county government is choosing to waste our money on.
Art Levine, Arlington
