Editor: In one sense, the entire Vienna Little League community felt like the long-time team captain of the neighborhood just moved out of town when league chairman Bill Cervenak died in recent days.
Bill picked up where Vienna Little League’s founders, like Fred Crabtree, left off. He was the guy who taught us to play and organized the games. A fixture. Being around Bill’s example made you demand more from yourself.
With Bill as chairman, the league grew – with more places for kids to play, more lights for them to play under, more turf for more opportunities in bad weather.
Generations of kids will play on Cervenak Field at Glyndon Park. In that way, Bill will continue quietly giving back to a community that owes him much.
Al DeFazio, Vienna
DeFazio is a coach and administrator with Vienna Little League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.