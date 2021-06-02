[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The Sun Gazette has reported that Democratic candidates for Arlington County Board are pressing to take a new look at providing performing-arts spaces.
Unfortunately, as the article noted, County Manager Mark Schwartz terminated the plans to build the black-box theater in Virginia Square due to his fear of the theater’s “sustainability.”
Answering Janet Kopenhaver’s question about an arts center as posed in the article – “How do we get it?” – the best approach is to raise money for a black-box theater as the government is locating the funds for the development. Residents will be more willing to wait for their grand theater if candidates explain why there is not enough money at the moment, and all the factors contributing to this.
If there is honestly no room in the county budget for a black-box theater, smaller and less impressive stages are not a solution.
Unsurprisingly, the current candidates are advocating for their support of the performing arts and introducing budget-friendly ideas as a solution. If these candidates campaigned for honest communication between them and the residents – and not empty promises – it would create a sense of community instead of division.
This transparency would allow the government and residents to be on the same page and increase trust.
Caitlin Kelley, Arlington
