[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Editor: The rising sea levels on the shore continue to pose a real threat to our community.
We need effective leadership in Richmond that will tackle the threat of climate change head-on, and not continue to give lip service to our concerns. And that is why I am supporting Del. Mark Levine for lieutenant governor.
Del. Levine has been a champion for creating policies to address recurrent flooding, and has made strides in the House of Delegates to combat climate change on a larger scale.
Since his first day in office, he has fought for what we need. From working towards reaching zero carbon emissions by 2045 through the Virginia Clean Economy Act to introducing a carbon-cap-and-trade program to comply with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. These are the changes we need in the lieutenant governor’s office.
As lieutenant governor, Levine will continue to be a voice for all Virginians. We need an advocate in this position to address climate change now, and he will be the leader to address them.
Alistair Watson, Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.